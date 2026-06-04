Voice of the Shockers: Wichita State announces replacement for retiring Mike Kennedy

A new sports announcer has been selected to replace Mike Kennedy, the longtime voice of Wichita State University athletics.

Officials announced Thursday that Denning Gerig will take over after Kennedy retires later this year. Gerig, a WSU graduate, has worked as a play-by-play announcer for the university's baseball and women's basketball teams.

Kennedy signed off for the last time as the Voice of the Shockers in May, after a 46-year career.

A public celebration for both announcers will be held on June 12 at the Social Tap in Braeburn Square.

In this short documentary produced by students in Wichita State’s Elliott School of Communication, colleagues, student athletes and people mentored by Kennedy talk about his legacy and what he has meant to Shocker Athletics.