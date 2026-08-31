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Strange Currency

Optimists, dreamers, and gravy from the great beyond

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Monday, August 31:
Rhinestone Cowgirl is the new record by New York City’s Ok Cowgirl. Listen for music from that as well as selections from Family Stereo, The Cleaners From Venus, and more.

Tuesday, September 1:
Ever The Optimist is the first album in 10 years from Scottland’s Trashcan Sinatras and the final to feature founding vocalist and guitarist John Douglas, who died shortly after the album’s release. We’ll get to selections from that recording as well as music from Temple Songs, the new release by Laura Veirs.

Wednesday, September 2:
We’ll hear new music from The Old Beloved Path, the new release by Jake Xerxes Fussell, as well as selections from Aubory Bugg, Julia Trechak, and Thao.

Thursday, September 3:
Do Not Dare To Dream is the upcoming album from Scottish veterans Teenage Fanclub. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the new archival release from The Cramps, Gravest Gravy.

Friday, September 4:
It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Sanctuary Park, the new release by The Jayhawks, plus music from Jim Vegas, Teenage Fanclub, Andre Cymone, and more.

Saturday, September 5:
We’ll hear selections from the new release by Wesley Stace, One Last Heist, as well as music from Andre Cymone’s first album in several years, The Resurrection of Funk.

Strange Currency
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Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin