Cowgirls, underdogs, heroes, and thieves

Monday, August 24:

We’ll hear music from Sorry, Kid, the new album from Johanna Samuels as well as music from Aubory Bugg’s debut album, i think i had something once. We’ll also get to selections from Ok Cowgirl, Boldwine, Andre Cymone, and more.

Tuesday, August 25:

Listen for new music from Richard Thompson from his upcoming album, Hippies, Thugs, and Heroes, Robin Trower from his new effort, Shine, as well as music from Shannon Lay, Penelope Isles, and The Mountain Goats.

Wednesday, August 26:

We’ll hear selections from the new Wesley Stace release, One Last Heist, as well as selections from Aaron Lee Tasjan’s Get Over It, Underdog, and Days, the latest LP from The Mountain Goats.

Thursday, August 27:

We'll remember American music legend Dolly Parton, who died on Tuesday at age 80 with music from throughout her career, including her work with Porter Wagoner and her collaborative work with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, plus versions of Parton songs from Norah Jones, Solomon Burke, and more.

Friday, August 28:

We’ll get to new music from Teenage Fanclub, Richard Thompson, Robin Trower and a single from Steve Earle and Los Lobos.

Saturday, August 29:

KMUW will present a two-hour special on the Walnut Valley Festival hosted by Jonathan Huber.