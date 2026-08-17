Rhinestones, hippies, and one great shot

Monday, August 17

Chad Matheny has been making music under the moniker Emperor X since 1998. The latest Emperor X LP, Unified Field, is being hailed as the project’s best to date. Recorded and written in Ukraine, the material moves between the personal and political. We’ll hear material from that release on this episode as well as selections from Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan, the 2025 LP by The Mountain Goats.

Tuesday, August 18

We’ll hear music from i think i had something once, the upcoming debut LP by Nashville based singer-songwriter Aubory Bugg as well as selections from Daisy The Great, The Cleaners From Venus, Emma Ruth Rundle, Quicksand, and more.

Wednesday, August 19

This fall, Elvis Costello will release the forty-ninth anniversary edition of the album My Aim Is True. Across five discs, the collection tells the story of how Declan MacManus transformed into Elvis Costello and how the LP was instrumental in establishing him as one of the most intriguing voices to emerge in popular music during the last century. We’ll hear selections from My Aim Is True as well as music from Days, the latest release by The Mountain Goats.

Thursday, August 20

We celebrate the birthday of Robert Plant with selections from throughout his career and covers of songs he either co-wrote or is closely associated with from Frank Zappa, The Lovemongers, Viktor Krauss, and more.

Friday, August 21

We’ll hear selections from Beryl & Ruff Go Shopping, the upcoming release by The Cleaners From Venus, plus the new collaboration from Los Lobos and Steve Earle and music from Richard Thompson’s upcoming album, Hippies, Thugs and Heroes.

Saturday, August 22

Listen for music from Rhinestone Cowgirl, the latest by Ok Cowgirl, plus selections from Emma Ruth Rundle’s upcoming LP, These Killing Times.

