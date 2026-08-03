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Music
Strange Currency

Of mollusks and final heists

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Monday, August 3
We’ll hear music from Livin’ In The USA, the latest by Low Cut Connie as well as new music from Death Cab For Cutie, Ike Reilly, and Deer Tick.

Tuesday, August 4
Bring on the Psychics is the latest album from post-hardcore band Quicksand. We’ll hear music from that release as well as from Ween’s classic recording Quebec.

Wednesday, August 5
Listen for music from Jared Hart’s upcoming effort The Midnight Motel as well as selections from Jack White’s latest, Frozen Charlotte.

Thursday, August 6
Listen for music from Kiwi Jr.’s new effort, Blowin’ Up and Ween’s The Mollusk.

Friday, August 7
It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from The Black Drumset, Yard Act, Wesley Stace, Penelope Isles, Bird, and more.

Saturday, August 8
We’ll hear music from The Sunset Tree, the 2005 recording by The Mountain Goats and selections from Ween’s Quebec.

Strange Currency
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Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin