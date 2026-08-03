Of mollusks and final heists

Monday, August 3

We’ll hear music from Livin’ In The USA, the latest by Low Cut Connie as well as new music from Death Cab For Cutie, Ike Reilly, and Deer Tick.

Tuesday, August 4

Bring on the Psychics is the latest album from post-hardcore band Quicksand. We’ll hear music from that release as well as from Ween’s classic recording Quebec.

Wednesday, August 5

Listen for music from Jared Hart’s upcoming effort The Midnight Motel as well as selections from Jack White’s latest, Frozen Charlotte.

Thursday, August 6

Listen for music from Kiwi Jr.’s new effort, Blowin’ Up and Ween’s The Mollusk.

Friday, August 7

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from The Black Drumset, Yard Act, Wesley Stace, Penelope Isles, Bird, and more.

Saturday, August 8

We’ll hear music from The Sunset Tree, the 2005 recording by The Mountain Goats and selections from Ween’s Quebec.