Mods, Modernists, and Macca

Monday, June 15

Listen for selections from Inferno, the new release from Boards of Canada as well as music from Paul McCartney’s collaboration with producer Youth, The Fireman, and music from McCartney’s newest LP under his own name, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

Tuesday, June 16

We’ll hear music from Tracks From the Attic Revisited, the latest from David J as well as music from his time in the band Bauhaus with songs from the 1981 album, Mask.

Wednesday, June 17

Released in 1981, Fair Warning remains Van Halen’s most unusual recording. With dark lyrical themes and strange, sometimes experimental settings, the LP features two songs that are considered essentials for Van Halen fans, “Mean Street” and “Unchained.” We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode as well as music from New Songs For The 20th Century, the 2019 recording from Chris Stamey and The ModRec Orchestra.

Thursday, June 18

We celebrate that birthday of Paul McCartney with selections from his solo career, music from his time with The Beatles, and collaborative turns with Elvis Costello, Super Fury Animals, The Bonzo Dog Band, James McCartney, plus covers from Toad The Wet Sprocket, Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder, and Pearl Jam.

Friday, June 19

Released in 1968, Wheels of Fire was the third LP from British rock supergroup Cream. The album has just been reissued in a new deluxe format. We’ll hear music from the original release plus selections from Samantha Fish, Elizabeth Cotten, and Mike Finnigan.

Saturday, June 20

Neil Young had endured a difficult decade in the 1980s, releasing a body of stylistic diverse recordings that sometimes confused his audience and even saw him sued by his record label for delivering music that was not representative of his own style. By 1989, Young returned to form with the angry, politically minded record Freedom.

In the years that followed he began to gain cache with underground bands, taking Sonic Youth on as an opening act and finding that younger musicians were referring to him as “The Godfather of Grunge.” Having failed to connect with Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain before the younger musician’s 1994 suicide, Young recorded the dark, meditative Sleeps With Angels and embraced the grunge community as a whole, eventually making the album Mirror Ball, which was released in 1995 and found him backed by Pearl Jam. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Chris Stamey’s latest, Modernism.