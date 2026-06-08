In the dungeon, in the cellar, in the garage

Monday, June 8

Listen for selections from Blue Morpho, the new album from Radiohead’s Ed O’ Brien, new selections from of Montreal, Brave Boy, Yes, and Fulton Calvery.

Tuesday, June 9

In 1988, Frank Zappa undertook what was to become his final tour. Always politically-minded the election year trek found the veteran musician providing voter registration areas at his U.S. concerts and political and social commentary in the performances themselves. Although he had intended to be on the road for much of that year, a trip to Europe that summer with his band marked the end of his touring days. His final U.S. performance, Zappa ’88: The Last U.S. Show is culled from a performance in Uniondale, New York on March 25 of that year. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes, a new collection of recordings from the late Don Williams.

Wednesday, June 10

Family Stereo is the musical project of singer-songwriter Ben Watt. We’ll hear selections from the upcoming Family Stereo album, The Thread, on this episode as well as music from Chicago’s The Claudettes and their new LP, Garage Glamour.

Thursday, June 11

Listen for new music from Robyn Hitchcock, Devlin and The Harm, Chris Stamey, Paul McCartney, Haunted Like Human, and more.

Friday, June 12

Listen for selections from Change of Plans, the latest by 49 Winchester, and music from the 1975 debut album by English pub rock outfit Dr. Feelgood, Down By The Jetty.

Saturday, June 13

Listen for music from the new posthumous record from Don Williams, Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes, as well as selections from Paul McCartney’s latest, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.