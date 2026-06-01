Loud voices, modern lovers

Monday, June 1

Although recorded in 1971 and 1972, the debut album from The Modern Lovers wasn’t released until 1976. Featuring Jerry Harrison (later of Talking Heads) and David Robinson (later of The Cars) with songs written by Jonathan Richman, the record received wide critical praise upon its release and has remained a deeply influential recording. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as music from Painted From Memory, the 1998 collaboration from Elvis Costello and songwriting legend Burt Bacharach.

Tuesday, June 2

A Faint Voice At Loudest is the debut album from Wichita, Kansas based band Brave Boy. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Chris Stamey’s Anything Is Possible plus new songs from Of Montreal, The Lemon Twigs, and Kurt Vile.

Wednesday, June 3

Listen for selections from Brave Boy’s A Faint Voice At Loudest plus selections from Mask, the 1981 album from Bauhaus.

Thursday, June 4

Devlin McCluskey’s new music venture is Devlin & The Harm. We’ll hear selections from the outfit’s self-titled debut album as well as music from Sparta, Julez and The Rollerz, and Parts & Labor.

Friday, June 5

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Chris Stamey, Low Cut Connie, Kurt Vile, Of Montreal, Boldwine, Brave Boy, Fulton Calvery, and Paul McCartney.

Saturday, June 6

Released in 1999, Run Devil Run is a covers collection from Paul McCartney, featuring songs previously recorded and/or written by artists such as Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Tin Machine, Devlin & The Harm, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and more.

