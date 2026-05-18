Lost locations, cold worlds

Monday, May 18

I Love You Forever is the new album from singer-songwriter Jacob Augustine. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Teddy Thompson’s latest, Never Be The Same.

Tuesday, May 19

We’ll hear music from Cold World, the latest from long-running Canadian band The Flatliners as well as selections from Josh Hughes, Boldwine, Brave Boy, and more music from the latest album by Failure, Location Lost.

Wednesday, May 20

Listen for music from Teddy Thompson’s Separate Ways album as well as selections from Drivin N Cryin’s Crushing Flowers.

Thursday, May 21

We’ll hear music from Acetone’s 1995 covers collection, I Guess I Would plus music from Yarn’s Saturday Night Sermon.

Friday, May 22

Burn It Down is the latest release from Georgia’s Derrick Dove & the Peacekeepers. We’ll get to music from that release as well as selections from Gypsy Blue Revue, the new effort from JP Soars and Anne Harris.

Saturday, May 23

We celebrate Bob Dylan’s birthday with music from throughout his career as well as covers of his songs from Jerry Garcia Band, Odetta, Karate, RL Burnside, and Curtis Stigers.