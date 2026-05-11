Days of miracle and Wonder

Monday, May 11

Location Lost is the new album from veteran indie rock band Failure. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as new music from Beck and songs from Saturday Night Sermon, the new LP by Yarn.

Tuesday, May 12

Upfront & Down Low is the 2007 album from singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson and features his renditions of country classics such as “She Thinks I Still Care,” “Walking The Floor Over You” and others. Listen for music from that recording as well as songs from Aaron Lee Tasjan’s upcoming album, Get Over It, Underdog.

Wednesday, May 13

We’ll celebrate Stevie Wonder’s birthday on this episode with selections from some of his classic early 1970s LPs as well as hearing covers of his songs and collaborations with The Pointer Sisters, Jeff Beck, and GAP Band.

Thursday, May 14

Acetone was one of the most promising underground bands of the 1990s, releasing a series of eclectic and imaginative albums throughout that decade, culminating in the career-defining LP York Blvd. Several months after the record’s release, vocalist and bassist Richie Lee died, spelling the end of the band as an active unit. Today, the trio is finding a new audience thanks to a 2023 vinyl box set titled I’m Still Waiting and, now, in 2026, a re-release of the live album I’ve Enjoyed This As Much As I Can Stand: Live at The Knitting Factory, NYC: May 31, 1998, which was previously available as a 2024 Record Store Day exclusive. We’ll hear selections from that live effort on this episode plus music from Failure’s latest, Location Lost.

Friday, May 15

Gypsy Blue Review is the new collaborative effort from longtime friends JP Soars and Anne Harris. We’ll hear selections from that upcoming recording as well as music from The Doors, J. Geils Band, Stephen Stills, and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs.

Saturday, May 16

Listen for music from Acetone’s I’ve Enjoyed This As Much As I Can Stand: Live at The Knitting Factory, NYC: May 31, 1998 and the latest LP from Drivin N Cryin, Crushing Flowers.