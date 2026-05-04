Hot coals, underdogs, and an appreciation for country

Monday, May 4

Released in 2007, Versatile Heart is the third solo album from legendary vocalist Linda Thompson. Largely written by Thompson and her son, Teddy, the record also features songs penned by Rufus Wainwright as well as Kathleen Brennan and Tom Waits. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as selections from Teddy Thompson’s 2023 collection, My Love of Country.

Tuesday, May 5

Listen for selections from Drivin N Cryin’s Live the Love Beautiful, produced by the band’s former guitarist, singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan. We’ll also hear music from Tasjan’s upcoming album, Get Over It, Underdog.

Wednesday, May 6

We celebrate World Accordion Day with selections from Talking Heads, David Byrne, The Mavericks, Los Lobos, Steve Vai, and Those Darn Accordions.

Thursday, May 7

High Remembrance is the new album from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Unwed Sailor. We’ll hear music from that as well as new songs from Nick Jaina, and Carla J Eason from her new effort, I Think That I Might Love You.

Friday, May 8

Starting in the 1960s with the band Taste, Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher carved a singular path for himself in the world of blues rock, releasing a series of influential and acclaimed albums under his own name from the 1970s until his death in 1995 at age 47. Among those Gallagher influenced is American guitarist Joe Bonamassa, who pays tribute to the guitar legend via the upcoming album The Spirit of Rory: Live From Cork. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Gallagher’s classic Irish Tour ’74 album, recorded during a tour of the guitarist’s home country during which he traveled to North Ireland during the notorious “troubles” period in the country’s history at a time when few other artists would. We’ll also hear live music from Samantha Fish and selections from the new Taj Mahal & Phantom Blues Band release, Time.

Saturday, May 9

We’ll hear music from the latest Drivin N Cryin album, Crushing Flowers and selections from Teddy Thompson’s upcoming release, Never Be The Same as well songs from Mike Finnigan, White Denim, Unwed Sailor, and Kurt Vile’s soon-to-be-released effort Philadelphia’s been good to me.