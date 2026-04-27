Celebrating Willie Nelson, International Jazz Day, and the home of the brave

Monday, April 27

Released in 1986, Home Of The Brave was the third album from Laurie Anderson and features guest performances from Adrian Belew (Taking Heads, King Crimson), Nile Rodgers (Chic, David Bowie) and acclaimed writer William S. Burroughs. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Camp Meeting, the collaboration between Bruce Hornsby, Christian McBride, and Jack DeJohnette.

Tuesday, April 28

SEIZE! is the upcoming album from Nebraska’s Criteria. We’ll get to selections from that and hear music from other upcoming releases by Carla J. Easton, Brave Boy, and Low Cut Connie.

Wednesday, April 29

We celebrate Willie Nelson’s birthday with music from throughout his career, including collaborations with Merle Haggard, Asleep At The Wheel, Tami Neilson, and B.B. King.

Thursday, April 30

We mark International Jazz Day with music from Thelonius Monk, Pat Metheny and Charlie Haden, Bill Bruford with Eddie Gomez and Ralph Towner, Chad Taylor Quintet, Jon Regen, David Lord with Dale Black and Charle Rumback, Alex Skolnick Trio, Joe Deninzon Trio, and Bruce Hornsby with Christian McBride and Jack DeJohnette.

Friday, April 24

It’s our New Month, New Musi feature with selections from Drivin N Cryin, Brave Boy, Yarn, Teddy Thompson, Nick Jaina, Unwed Sailor, and Criteria.

Saturday, April 25

Listen for selections from Crushing Flowers, the latest by Drivin N Cryin, as well as Teddy Thompson’s latest, Never Be The Same, as well as music from Chicago Farmer, Tim Easton, Dawes, and The Claudettes.