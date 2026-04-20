Hot buttered soul and a couple of tumbleweeds

Monday, April 20

Listen for selections from Where Did We Go So Wrong?, the new release from Geo-Joe plus selections from Bruce Hornsby’s latest, Indigo Park.

Tuesday, April 21

We’ll hear music from the new release by Thundercat, Distracted, as well as new music from Elder Island, Teddy Thompson, and Chris Stamey with Caitlin Cary.

Wednesday, April 22

Listen for selections from Elton John’s 1970 album Tumbleweed Connection plus music from Crushing Flowers, the latest from Drivin N Cryin.

Thursday, April 23

We celebrate William Shakespeare’s birthday with a range of songs inspired by his works, including selections from Dire Straits, Cat Power, The Smiths, and Radiohead.

Friday, April 24

Released in 1976, Robin Trower Live! was the result of a concert recorded a year prior for the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation. Featuring many of Trower’s most beloved song from the era, including “Too Rolling Stoned” and “Daydream,” the record has just been reissued in expanded form and now features in concert renditions of classics such as “Day of the Eagle” and “Bridge of Sighs.” We’ll hear selections from that album on this episode plus music heard on the latest Tedeschi Trucks release, Future Soul.

Saturday, April 25

Released in 1969, Hot Buttered Soul was the second album from legendary vocalist Isaac Hayes. Featuring songs written by Jimmy Webb as well as the writing team of Hal David and Burt Bacharach, Hayes is backed by the legendary Memphis band The Bar-Kays. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Flea and his solo debut album, Honora, which features contributions from Nick Cave and guitarist Jeff Parker.

