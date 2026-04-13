Colors, dances, and distractions

Monday, April 13

Released in 2019, Bruce Hornsby’s Absolute Zero marked a departure from his previous album, Rehab Reunion, as he embraced influences from composers such as Steve Reich and John Adams and welcomed collaborators such as Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), yMusic, and Blake Mills while also drawing inspiration from writers such as David Foster Wallace and Don DeLilo. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as music from Broken Social Scene, Trashcan Sinatras, and Anna Calvi.

Tuesday, April 14

Listen for music from Thundercat’s new album, Distracted, as well as selections from Flea with Nick Drake, Ed O’ Brien, Inara George, and more.

Wednesday, April 15

“I Was Born But…” is the new album from Minnesota singer-songwriter David Huckfelt and finds him covering lesser-known compositions from Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon and others. We’ll hear selections from that release plus music from the new self-titled album by the late Mike Finnigan.

Thursday, April 16

Prairie Prince is a visual artist and acclaimed musician who has long performed with The Tubes and Todd Rundgren in addition to enjoying a career as a visual artist. He recently released his first solo album, Colours and Passions, partially inspired by Ken Nordine’s 1966 “word jazz” album Colors.

Friday, April 17

Mike Finnigan left his native Ohio in the 1960s to attend the University of Kansas on a basketball scholarship. Before long, his other great passion, music, began to take hold and he began his musical career in full, blossoming into an in-demand vocalist and keyboardist who went on to amass credits on records by The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Bonnie Raitt, and many more. Finnigan died in 2021 but a new album, simply titled Mike Finnigan, stands as testament to his prodigious talents. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode as well as music from throughout his career, including his work with The Jerry Hahn Brotherhood.

Saturday, April 18

Listen for music from Oliver Wakeman’s Mother’s Ruin as well as the 2001 LP from Mike Keneally and Beer For Dolphins, Dancing.