Weird tales and foolish hearts

Monday, March 30

Listen for music from Indigo Park, the latest release from Bruce Hornsby, as well as new music from Mary Chapin Carpenter with The Mountain Goats, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Gurf Morlix.

Tuesday, March 31

Although he was something of an auxiliary member, Bruce Hornsby performed extensively with the Grateful Dead between 1988 and 1995. We’ll hear some of his work as a member of that band via a recording from the Dead’s famed Dick’s Pick’s series from a show at Madison Square Garden in September, 1990, which took place less than two months after the passing of the band’s longtime keyboardist Brent Mydland. We’ll also hear selections from Weird Tales by the band Golden Smog, featuring members of The Jayhawks, Soul Asylum, and Wilco.

Wednesday, April 1

We mark April Fool’s Days with music from Grateful Dead, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Who, and the Rolling Stones.

Thursday, April 2

Listen for music new music from Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe, Kevin Morby, White Denim, and Hiss Golden Messenger.

Friday, April 3

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Peter Frampton, who is back with his first album of original material in 16 years, plus Teddy Thompson, Hiss Golden Messenger, Fulton Calvery, Rachel Brooke, and Unwed Sailor.

Saturday, April 4

We’ll hear the first single from Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien’s upcoming solo effort Blue Morpho, plus music from No Tomorrow, the latest by Portland, Oregon’s The Builders and The Butchers.

