Vultures, bombs, and a deadly sin

Monday, March 23

We’ll hear selections from Homemaid, the new release from Chicago Farmer as well as music from Slim Dunlap’s Every Little Word.

Tuesday, March 24

Released in 1986, Especially For You was the debut LP from New Jersey power pop legends The Smithereens. The record featured a number of songs which remain central pieces in the outfit’s body of song, including “Strangers When We Meet” and “Behind The Wall of Sleep.” We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s latest, They Keep Trying To Find You.

Wednesday, March 25

Released in 1988, Green Thoughts was the second album from The Smithereens. Featuring songs such as “House We Used To Live In” and “Only A Memory,” the songs cover a wide range of topics but at their core is often a sense of loss. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music Will Johnson’s 2004 album Vultures Await.

Thursday, March 26

Released in 1989, 11 was the third studio album from The Smithereens and became something of a commercial breakthrough for the group thanks in part to the single “A Girl Like You,” which was written for the Cameron Crowe film Say Anything though ultimately not included in the picture or on its soundtrack. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as songs from The Bridges We Burn, the upcoming album from Ultrabomb.

Friday, March 27

How Will The Wolf Survive? is the 1984 major label debut from Los Lobos. Produced by T-Bone Burnett and the band’s own Steve Berlin, the record received virtually universal critical acclaim upon its release and the attention of country music legend Waylon Jennings who covered the song “Will The Wolf Survive?” in 1986 with the song becoming a Top Five tune on country radio. We’ll hear music from that record on this episode as well as music from Warren Haynes’ 1993 solo debut, Tales of Ordinary Madness which has recently been reissued.

Saturday, March 28

Released in 1972 You Don’t Mess Around With Jim was the major label debut from singer-songwriter Jim Croce and featured several of the songs that would become central to his commercial success during the year-and-a-half before his death at age 30. We’ll hear selections from that album as well as music from Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s They Keep Trying To Find You.