Remembering Jenny Wood

We remember musician Jenny Wood, who passed on March 7, 2026. An integral member of the Wichita music scene, Wood had relocated to Nashville in recent years after a near-fatal car accident in 2019. On this episode we hear selections from her solo career as well as music she created as a member of Team Tremolo. Other artists featured on this episode include Patterson Hood, Kira Small, Mavis Staples, Too Femme, and Truckstop Honeymoon.

This episode originally aired on Monday, March 9 and will be available for streaming until Tuesday, March 24.

29110_030926 SC 1-1.mp3 Listen • 23:54

29111_030926 SC 1-2.mp3 Listen • 17:16

29112_030926 SC 1-3.mp3 Listen • 15:47

29210_030926 SC 2-1.mp3 Listen • 21:24

29211_030926 SC 2-2.mp3 Listen • 21:09