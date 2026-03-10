© 2026 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Remembering Jenny Wood

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:57 PM CDT
Aaron Bowen

We remember Wichita and Nashville musician Jenny Wood, who passed on March 7 at age 43.

We remember musician Jenny Wood, who passed on March 7, 2026. An integral member of the Wichita music scene, Wood had relocated to Nashville in recent years after a near-fatal car accident in 2019. On this episode we hear selections from her solo career as well as music she created as a member of Team Tremolo. Other artists featured on this episode include Patterson Hood, Kira Small, Mavis Staples, Too Femme, and Truckstop Honeymoon.

This episode originally aired on Monday, March 9 and will be available for streaming until Tuesday, March 24.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
