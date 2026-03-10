Remembering Jenny Wood
We remember Wichita and Nashville musician Jenny Wood, who passed on March 7 at age 43.
We remember musician Jenny Wood, who passed on March 7, 2026. An integral member of the Wichita music scene, Wood had relocated to Nashville in recent years after a near-fatal car accident in 2019. On this episode we hear selections from her solo career as well as music she created as a member of Team Tremolo. Other artists featured on this episode include Patterson Hood, Kira Small, Mavis Staples, Too Femme, and Truckstop Honeymoon.
This episode originally aired on Monday, March 9 and will be available for streaming until Tuesday, March 24.
