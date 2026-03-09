Remembering Jenny Wood

Monday, March 9

We'll remember musician Jenny Wood on this episode of Strange Currency with music from her solo career and with the band Team Tremolo. According to family, Wood died from complications of a traumatic brain injury she sustained in a 2019 car accident which killed her mother and niece. She had relocated to Nashville in the years after the accident and passed Saturday, March 7 at age 43.

Tuesday, March 10

Listen for music from Blind Date Party, the 2021 covers and collaborations release from Bonnie “Prince” Billy, featuring songs originally recorded by Hank Williams, Jr., Steely Dan, and others. We’ll also hear music from Kein Morby, Emily Judso, and Tim Easton.

Wednesday, March 11

We’ll hear music from Matt Von Roderick’s new album The Perfect Storm as well as music from the latest album by Tim Easton, fIREHORSE.

Thursday, March 12

Released in 1990, All Shook Down became the final album from The Replacements. Recorded with a variety of session musicians as well as core members Tommy Stinson, Slim Dunlap, and Chris Mars, the record chronicles vocalist and primary songwriter Paul Westerberg’s desire for sobriety amid a crumbling marriage and the beginning of the end of the band he’d joined in 1979. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from the new Mitski album, Nothing’s About To Happen To Me.

Friday, March 13

First released in 1993, Tales of Ordinary Madness is the solo debut album from Gov’t Mule co-founder Warren Haynes. Haynes has recently released a remixed version of the LP and we’ll hear selections from that on this episode as well as music from Handsome Jack’s latest, Barnburners!

Saturday, March 14

fIREHORSE is the new release from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Tim Easton. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as music from Brave Boy, Queen Esther, and selections from the new Slim Dunlap compilation, Every Little Word.

