Monday, March 2

Every Little Word is a new compilation from Slim Dunlap. Dunlap, who passed in 2024, released two solo albums in the 1990s after serving as guitarist in The Replacements from 1987 to 1991, recording two studio albums from that band, including 1989’s Don’t Tell A Soul, which was reissued as a box set in 2019 under the name Dead Man’s Pop. We’ll hear music from both Every Little Word and Dead Man’s Pop on this episode as well as music from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Tim Easton’s latest, fIREHORSE.

Tuesday, March 3

We’ll hear music from Homeaid, the new album from Chicago Farmer plus selections from the latest by Crooked Fingers, Swet Deth, featuring contributions from Sharon Van Etten and Mac McCaughan of Superchunk.

Wednesday, March 4

The Journals is the new release from Utah-based singer-songwriter Sammy Brue which features songs culled from notebooks left behind by his mentor, the musician Justin Townes Earle, who passed in 2020 at the age of 38. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Earle’s 2012 album Nothing’s Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now.

Thursday, March 5

Livin’ In The USA is the upcoming album from Low Cut Connie. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Gail Ann Dorsey, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and NRBQ.

Friday, March 6

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from They Might Be Giants, Tim Easton, Chicago Farmer, Low Cut Connie, and Kevin Morby.

Saturday, March 7

We’ll hear music from the 2011 tribute to singer-songwriter Guy Clark, This One’s For Him, which features contributions from Lyle Lovette, Ron Sexsmith, and Kris Kristofferson. We’ll also hear selections from Slim Dunlap’s Every Little Word.