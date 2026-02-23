Rules of civility and decent behavior in rock ‘n’ roll

Monday, February 23

As a young man, George Washington learned penmanship via a French Jesuit text titled Rules of Civility and Decent Behaviour In Company and Conversation. Featuring 110 maxims on etiquette and conduct, Washington later published the work under his own name. When veteran guitarist Paul Gilbert found himself looking for lyrical material for a new album, he remembered the text and created the album WROC, using maxims such as “Show Yourself Not Glad (At The Misfortune of Another)” and “Conscience Is The Most Certain Judge.” We’ll hear selections from Gilbert’s new release as well as selections from musician Kevin Ware’s latest project, Better Americas.

Tuesday, February 24

Robin Trower’s recording career spans multiple decades, including his early work with the band Procol Harum. At the age of 80, the guitarist continues to write and recording new material, amassing a string of critically acclaimed and forward-thinking albums across the last decade. His latest, One Moment In Time: Live in the USA, finds Trower performing classic material as well as recent songs during a recent tour of North America. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as selections from Saving Grace, the latest album from Robert Plant.

Wednesday, February 25

Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime is the new covers collection from Beck, featuring his take on songs written and/or originally recorded by Hank Williams, Daniel Johnston, John Lennon, and Elvis Presley. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Sad and Beautiful World, the 2025 album from Mavis Staples.

Thursday, February 26

Listen for selections from the upcoming album Chicago Farmer, Homeaid, as well as selections from the final Songs: Ohia album, Magnolia Electric Co.

Friday, February 27

Listen for music from Robin Trower’s latest release One Moment In Time: Live in the USA as well as music from Devon Allman’s The Blue Summit.

Saturday, February 28

We’ll preview our March featured artists, Slim Dunlap and Bonnie “Prince” Billy.

