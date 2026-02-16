Hail to the chief

Monday, February 16

It’s our Presidents’ Day special with music from Frank Zappa, Manic Street Preachers, Joe Walsh, Paul Gilbert, and many more.

Tuesday, February 17

We celebrate Mardis Gras with songs from Allen Toussaint, Truckstop Honeymoon, Dr. John, and others.

Wednesday, February 18

In 1975, Frank Zappa set out on a tour with his childhood friend Don Van Vliet, better known as Captain Beefheart. The result is the album Bongo Fury, recorded in Austin, Texas. The tour and recording marked the last time that Zappa and Beefheart would work together and also marked a change in Zappa’s band. It would be the last time that he worked with longtime bandmembers George Duke and Chester Thompson. It would also serve as the first appearance of drummer Terry Bozzio, who would become one of the most popular drummers to work with Zappa. The album will be reissued in expanded form later this year. We’ll hear selections from the original LP on this episode as well as music from Carry Me Home, a collaborative release from Mavis Staples and Levon Helm of The Band.

Thursday, February 19

Listen for music from Paramore’s This Is It as well as selections from the band’s vocalist Hayley Williams and her recent solo release Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party.

Friday, February 20

When guitarist Roy Buchanan died in 1988, he left behind an impressive body of work which spotlighted his singular guitar playing—a style that moved effortlessly between country, rock and even elements of jazz. His 1985 album When A Guitar Sings The Blues was his first studio outing in nearly five years and his first for the venerable Alligator imprint. Featuring an impressive band that included gospel/R&B vocalist Otis Clay, the LP remains one of several classic recordings in Buchanan’s discography. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Robin Trower’s One Moment In Time: Live In The USA.

Saturday, February 21

Saving Grace is the latest album from Robert Plant and features a band of the same name that includes vocalist Suzi Dian. Plant draws on traditional material such as “I Never Will Marry” and “Gospel Plough” on this recording as well as songs written and originally recorded by Moby Grape, The Low Anthem, Low, and Martha Scanlan. We’ll hear selections from this release as well as more from Robin Trower’s One Moment In Time: Live In The USA.

