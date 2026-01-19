Still alive and well

Monday, January 19

We celebrate the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with selections from U2, Old Crow Medicine Show, Nina Simone, Odetta, and more.

Tuesday, January 20

Formed in Seattle, Washington, Young Fresh Fellows are known for their infectious pop sensibilities and humor. The veteran acts latest album is Loft, we’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as selections from David Byrne, The Gunshy, and from Iron & Wine’s upcoming album, Hen’s Teeth.

Wednesday, January 21

Slim Dunlap was a fixture of the Minneapolis music scene for years before joining The Replacements. When that group dissolved, he recorded two solo albums in the 1990s. A new compilation Every Little Word, compiles those two albums along with various outtakes, serving as a fitting memorial for Dunlap, who passed away in 2024. We’ll hear selections from 1993’s The Old New Me on this episode as well as selections from Damn Tall Buildings, Lake Street Dive, and Haunted Like Human.

Thursday, January 22

Listen for music from Homeaid, the upcoming LP from Chicago Farmer as well as selections from Split Lip Rayfield, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Bob Dylan.

Friday, January 23

The Black Crowes are back with a new album, A Pound of Feathers. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Robin Trower’s latest recording, One Moment in Time: Live in The USA, plus Los Lobos and the Los Lobos offshoot, Los Super Seven.

Saturday, January 24

In 1972, the Grateful Dead were at a crossroads. Keyboardist and vocalist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan’s health was failing and drummer Mickey Hart had left the band, feeling guilty over his father’s mismanagement of the group. The remaining members recruited pianist Keith Godchaux and vocalist Donna Jean Godchaux and embarked on an expensive tour of Europe. The result was a series of legendary shows and, ultimately, the live album Europe ’72, which would be McKernan’s final recording as a member of the Dead. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Peter Frampton’s highly successful 1976 in-concert recording, Frampton Comes Alive!