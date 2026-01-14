Strange Currency Best Local/Regional Releases 2025
Best Albums
- Way Over The Rainbow—David Lord/Don’t Get Lost—Social Cinema (tie)
- Red Flag—Stay The Course
- What About The Butterfly—Jackie Myers
- Dead Heat—TF Bundy/ Lucky One—Lalanea Chastain (tie)
- Stay Put—Elexa Dawson
- Soft Stuff—The House
- Slaughter—Yasmin Nur
- Make That Sound—Katy Guillen & The Drive
- Grigori—Drifter
- Must Love—Sontia Soul
Best EPs
- Gently—Madi Laughlin/An Open Letter To Myself—Gray Shore (tie)
- Buddy—The Velvet Fever/Avec Amour—Go Indigo (tie)
- I’m On Your Side—Milkwave
- Zero Context—Old Man of Storr
- The Ruin—Sometimes on Sunday
- he says he is the king (a lenten symphony)—Geo-Joe
- Out of Mind-Out of Sight—Conrad Stolze
- No Life Worth Living—Stepped On
- With Every String Attached—Old Coffins
- Knife—Virgins
Best Singles
- “Hide and Seek”—Brave Boy
- “Eyesore”—Keo & Them
- “Step In Line”—Fulton Calvery
- “It’s My Farm”—Emily Judson
- “You Know Nothing About Love”—Jim Vegas
- “Frost/Ash Wednesday”—Geo-Joe
- “Who Knows How Long”—Les Easterby
- “Stone After Stone”—Terry Quiett Band
- “Green Eggs and Jam”—Daydream
- “East of Midnight”—Blonde Wiseau