Music
Strange Currency

Strange Currency Best Local/Regional Releases 2025

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM CST

Best Albums

  1. Way Over The Rainbow—David Lord/Don’t Get Lost—Social Cinema (tie)
  2. Red Flag—Stay The Course
  3. What About The Butterfly—Jackie Myers
  4. Dead Heat—TF Bundy/ Lucky One—Lalanea Chastain (tie)
  5. Stay Put—Elexa Dawson
  6. Soft Stuff—The House
  7. Slaughter—Yasmin Nur
  8. Make That Sound—Katy Guillen & The Drive
  9. Grigori—Drifter
  10. Must Love—Sontia Soul

Best EPs

  1. Gently—Madi Laughlin/An Open Letter To Myself—Gray Shore (tie)
  2. Buddy—The Velvet Fever/Avec Amour—Go Indigo (tie)
  3. I’m On Your Side—Milkwave
  4. Zero Context—Old Man of Storr
  5. The Ruin—Sometimes on Sunday
  6. he says he is the king (a lenten symphony)—Geo-Joe
  7. Out of Mind-Out of Sight—Conrad Stolze
  8. No Life Worth Living—Stepped On
  9. With Every String Attached—Old Coffins
  10. Knife—Virgins

Best Singles

  1. “Hide and Seek”—Brave Boy
  2. “Eyesore”—Keo & Them
  3. “Step In Line”—Fulton Calvery
  4. “It’s My Farm”—Emily Judson
  5. “You Know Nothing About Love”—Jim Vegas
  6. “Frost/Ash Wednesday”—Geo-Joe
  7. “Who Knows How Long”—Les Easterby
  8. “Stone After Stone”—Terry Quiett Band
  9. “Green Eggs and Jam”—Daydream
  10. “East of Midnight”—Blonde Wiseau
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
