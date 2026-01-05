Birds, blues, and the Thin White Duke

Monday, January 5

We celebrate National Bird Day with selections from The Beatles, Adrian Belew, Eels, Colin Hay, The Trashmen, and more.

Tuesday, January 6

Because he worked at a taco stand named Top Taco, Los Angeles musician James Koncek received the nickname Top Jimmy.

Wednesday, January 7

Listen for selections from American Mythology, the new release from Haunted Like Human, plus selections from Mental As Anything, Josh Hughes, Flock of Dimes, and The Cars.

Thursday, January 8

Listen for selections from Slim Dunlap’s The Old New Me as well as music from Chicago Farmer, Top Jimmy & The Rhythm Pigs, Van Halen, and Josh Hughes.

Friday, January 9

We’ll hear new music from The Damned, Men Without Hats, David Byrne, Ratboys, and The Gunshy.

Saturday, January 10

We’ll remember some of the artists we lost in 2025 with selections from Jimmy Cliff, Bad Company, Roberta Flack, The Alarm, and King Crimson.

