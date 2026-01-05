© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Strange Currency

Birds, blues, and the Thin White Duke

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM CST

Monday, January 5
We celebrate National Bird Day with selections from The Beatles, Adrian Belew, Eels, Colin Hay, The Trashmen, and more.

Tuesday, January 6
Because he worked at a taco stand named Top Taco, Los Angeles musician James Koncek received the nickname Top Jimmy.

Wednesday, January 7
Listen for selections from American Mythology, the new release from Haunted Like Human, plus selections from Mental As Anything, Josh Hughes, Flock of Dimes, and The Cars.

Thursday, January 8
Listen for selections from Slim Dunlap’s The Old New Me as well as music from Chicago Farmer, Top Jimmy & The Rhythm Pigs, Van Halen, and Josh Hughes.

Friday, January 9
We’ll hear new music from The Damned, Men Without Hats, David Byrne, Ratboys, and The Gunshy.

Saturday, January 10
We’ll remember some of the artists we lost in 2025 with selections from Jimmy Cliff, Bad Company, Roberta Flack, The Alarm, and King Crimson.

Strange Currency
Stay Connected
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin