Music
Strange Currency

Old and new, no reason to be blue

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 29, 2025 at 3:00 PM CST

Monday, December 29
Listen for selections from Hurricane Umbrellas, the latest release from The Gunshy, plus selections from Fulton Calvery, Snocaps, and Pulp.

Tuesday, December 30
We’ll hear music from the early 2000s release by Split Lip Rayfield, Never Make It Home, plus selections from Michael Penn, Pat Benatar, and Todd Snider.

Wednesday, December 31
Listen for selections from American Mythology, the new release from Haunted Like Human, plus selections from Mental As Anything, Josh Hughes, Flock of Dimes, and The Cars.

Thursday, January 1
Listen for selections from Slim Dunlap’s The Old New Me as well as music from Chicago Farmer, Top Jimmy & The Rhythm Pigs, Van Halen, and Josh Hughes.

Friday, January 2
We’ll hear new music from The Damned, Men Without Hats, David Byrne, Ratboys, and The Gunshy.

Saturday, January 3
We’ll remember some of the artists we lost in 2025 with selections from Jimmy Cliff, Bad Company, Roberta Flack, The Alarm, and King Crimson.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
