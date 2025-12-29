Old and new, no reason to be blue

Monday, December 29

Listen for selections from Hurricane Umbrellas, the latest release from The Gunshy, plus selections from Fulton Calvery, Snocaps, and Pulp.

Tuesday, December 30

We’ll hear music from the early 2000s release by Split Lip Rayfield, Never Make It Home, plus selections from Michael Penn, Pat Benatar, and Todd Snider.

Wednesday, December 31

Listen for selections from American Mythology, the new release from Haunted Like Human, plus selections from Mental As Anything, Josh Hughes, Flock of Dimes, and The Cars.

Thursday, January 1

Listen for selections from Slim Dunlap’s The Old New Me as well as music from Chicago Farmer, Top Jimmy & The Rhythm Pigs, Van Halen, and Josh Hughes.

Friday, January 2

We’ll hear new music from The Damned, Men Without Hats, David Byrne, Ratboys, and The Gunshy.

Saturday, January 3

We’ll remember some of the artists we lost in 2025 with selections from Jimmy Cliff, Bad Company, Roberta Flack, The Alarm, and King Crimson.