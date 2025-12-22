Holidays, birthdays, balloons

Monday, December 22

Listen for music from Balloon Balloon Balloon, the latest from Sharp Pins, as well as selections from The Gunshy, Fulton Calvery, and Alan Sparhawk.

Tuesday, December 23

We mark the birthday of multi-instrumentalist Adrian Belew with selections from his solo career, his time with acts such as Talking Heads and King Crimson, as well as his recent band, Beat, which focuses on the music of ‘80s era King Crimson.

Wednesday, December 24

Listen for holiday music from Beth Bombara, Jackson Browne, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Waitresses, and Norah Jones.

Thursday, December 25

We have more holiday music on the way from you from Sparks, Paul Simon, Queen, Sara Watkins, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Friday, December 26

We’ll hear live music from Tedeschi Trucks Band, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and a classic from Boz Scaggs.

Saturday, December 27

Listen for selections from The Rainmakers, Smithereens, Men Without Hats, and more.