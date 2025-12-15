Celebrating Keith Richards, Mike Keneally, and the end of 2025

December 15

Listen for music from a variety of new releases as we close out 2025 and look forward to some new releases in the early days of 2026.

December 16

We’ll hear some of the best late releases of 2025 and preview a handful of recordings scheduling for release in the new year.

December 17

Strange Currency continues to ring out the old with a look back at some of the best recent releases and bright hopes for 2026.

December 18

We celebrate the birthday of Rolling Stones co-founder Keith Richards on this episode with music from throughout his career, including solo albums such as Talk Is Cheap and guest appearances on records from artists such as Peter Tosh and Billy Preston.

December 19

Listen for selections from Live: Everybody’s Talkin’ by Tedeschi Trucks Band plus music from Levon Helm, Steely Dan, and Boz Scaggs.

December 20

We celebrate the birthday of multi-instrumentalist Mike Keneally with selections from his work as a solo artist, bandleader with both Beer For Dolphins and the Mike Keneally Band, and via his collaborations/guest appearances with artists such as Mastodon, Joe Satriani, Devin Townsend and Frank Zappa.

