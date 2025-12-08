Beat so lonely

Monday, December 8

American Mythology is the latest release from the Nashville duo Haunted Like Human. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode plus music from Josh Hughes, David Lord, The Cars, and Norah Jones.

Tuesday, December 9

Listen for selections from Hurricane Umbrellas, the new album from The Gunshy, plus selections from Fulton Calvery, Men Without Hats, Midlake, David Byrne, and Snocaps.

Wednesday, December 10

Released in the early 2000s, Never Make It Home is the third studio album from Split Lip Rayfield. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from John Hiatt’s late ‘90s album, Little Head.

Thursday, December 11

We’ll hear brand new music from Sharp Pins, Chicago Farmer, and David Lord, among others.

Friday, December 12

We’ll hear music from late Irish guitarist Gary Moore’s tribute to one of his musical heroes, Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green and the album Blues For Greeny as well as selections from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations.

Saturday, December 13

Released in 1975, Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were is a meditation on lost friendship, aging, and the pitfalls of success with some pieces inspired by the band’s co-founder Syd Barrett who had by that time retreated into private life after leaving the group several years earlier. The record has just been reissued in a new deluxe package celebrating a half century since its release. We’ll hear music from this new edition as well as selections from the 2025 debut album from Beat, a group featuring Adrian Belew and Tony Levin celebrating the music of ‘80s King Crimson (of which they were both members) along with guitarist Steve Vai and drummer Danny Carey.