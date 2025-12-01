More songs about buildings and fiddles

Monday, December 1

Released in 1984, Let It Be was the final album from The Replacements issued on an independent label. Within a year the band would sign to the Sire imprint and founding member and guitarist Bob Stinson would find that he had an increasingly diminished role in the band. We’ll hear selections from the new deluxe edition of Let It Be, which includes a full August 1984 concert at Chicago’s Cubby Bear on this episode as well as music from the self-titled LP by Snocaps.

Tuesday, December 2

Listen for music from Believeyoume, the latest release by Kansas City’s Shiner plus selections from The Heat Warps, the 2025 album from Modern Nature.

Wednesday, December 3

We celebrate the birthday of violinist Joe Deninzon on this episode of the show. Born in Russia, by his late twenties Deninzon had established himself as a promising and singular voice on the violin, moving easily between the idioms of jazz, progressive rock, classical music, and even hip-hop. Today, Deninzon continues his career with the band Stratospheerius while also serving as violinist for classic and progressive rock legends Kansas. We’ll hear plenty of music from throughout Deninzon’s career on this episode as well as music from Stuff Smith’s Black Violin album and recent music from Damn Tall Buildings.

Thursday, December 4

We’ll hear music from Lightning Might Strike, the latest from Juliana Hatfield, plus selections by Low Cut Connie, Ratboys, and Toad The Wet Sprocket.

Friday, December 5

It’s our New Month, New Music episode with selections from Kansas singer-songwriter Josh Hughes, David Byrne, Sharp Pins, and a new presentation of a Pink Floyd classic.

Saturday, December 6

Released in 1983, The Mechanix was the final album from venerable British rock group UFO to feature co-founder and original bassist Pete Way for several years. The album in some ways settles the debate among fans and critics as to whether UFO was a heavy metal band or just a solid rock ‘n’ roll outfit. We’ll hear music from The Mechanix as well as selections from Jon Regen, Violent Femmes, and The Smithereens.