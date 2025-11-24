Monday, November 24

Listen for selections from Selfish, the new release by Charlotte Day Wilson, plus music from the self-titled LP from Snocaps, featuring MJ Lenderman and Katie Crutchfield.

Tuesday, November 25

We’ll hear music from Wildlife, the 1971 album from Wings, as well as music from Mike Keneally’s 1999 release, Nonkertompf.

Wednesday, November 26

Listen for selections from the 1985 Tears For Fears album Songs From The Big Chair as well as selections from the 1987 Marillion LP Clutching At Straws.

Thursday, November 27

We mark the Thanksgiving holiday with music from Crooked Still, Dusty Springfield, Temple of the Dog, Tom Waits, and Cab Calloway.

Friday, November 28

Listen for selections from Everybody’s Talkin’, the 2012 album from Tedeschi Trucks Band plus music from Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs, and Levon Helm.

Saturday, November 29

We’ll hear music from Frank Zappa’s 1972 album Waka/Jawaka and selections from Prince and The Revolution’s 1985 recording Around The World In A Day.

