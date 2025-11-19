Of berets and decorations; remembering Todd Snider

Monday, November 17

We’ll remember singer-songwriter Todd Snider, who died last week at the age of 59. Emerging in the 1990s, Snider was helped along by an older generation of songwriters including Jimmy Buffett and John Prine who recognized his talent for creating accurate and humorous portraits of everyday people. In time, those who Snider admired, including Guy Clark, Kris Kristofferson, and Jerry Jeff Walker would become fans. We’ll hear music from throughout his recording career, including collaborations with Elizabeth Cook and Loretta Lynn and covers of his songs from Cross Canadian Ragweed, Corb Lund, and Tom Jones.

Tuesday, November 18

Listen for selections from The Definitive Decoration Day, the new box set from Drive-By Truckers as well as selections from Triangulation, the latest by former Kansas and Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse.

Wednesday, November 19

Released less than a year after the film Purple Rain and the album that accompanied it, Around The World in a Day was the unexpected 1985 follow-up from Prince and The Revolution. Notable for the inclusion of the singles “Pop Life” and “Raspberry Beret,” the album also featured a variety of tunes that have become Prince classics but were deemed uncommercial at the time of the record’s release. We’ll hear selections from Around The World in a Day on this episode as well as music from Anthology 2025, a new version of the classic Anthology collection from The Beatles.

Thursday, November 20

We’ll hear music from Daniel, the 2024 album from the band Real Estate as well as selections from Through This Fire Across from Peter Balkan, the latest from The Mountain Goats.

Friday, November 21

Listen for music from Sad and Beautiful World, the new album from Mavis Staples as well as selections from the newly reissued Black Crowes album Amorica.

Saturday, November 22

Released in 1984, Let It Be was a breakthrough album from the Minneapolis, Minnesota band The Replacements. It would be the quartet’s last album for the independent Twin/Tone label and their last to feature significant contributions from guitarist and founding member Bob Stinson, though he would appear on the following year’s Tim LP. We’ll hear selections from the new Let It Be box set as well as music from Replacements co-founder Paul Westerberg’s 1993 solo debut album 14 Songs.