A child in the woodwind

Monday, November 3

We’ll hear selections from the newly reissued 1975 album by Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention, One Size Fits All, which features performances from jazz greats George Duke and Chester Thompson. Plus: New music from The Twilight Sad, Jon Regen, and Juliana Hatfield.

Tuesday, November 4

We’ll hear music from Bruce Springsteen’s Darkness on the Edge of Town as well as selections from Shiner, The Band, Sugar, and The Gunshy.

Wednesday, November 5

Released in 1983, Hootenanny is the second album from The Replacements. Recorded in a warehouse just outside the band’s hometown of Minneapolis, the record is a loose and energetic affair, moving easily between fast-paced material such as “Take Me Down to the Hospital” and “Color Me Impressed” as well as the ballad “Within Your Reach.” We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as music from Friday Night Is Killing Me, the 1993 debut album from former Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson’s band Bash & Pop. Despite some critical accolades and a positive fan reaction, Stinson would not record under the Bash & Pop moniker again until 2017.

Thursday, November 6

We celebrate World Saxophone Day with selections from the Rolling Stones, Morphine, Steely Dan, The Replacements, Bruce Springsteen, and Frank Zappa.

Friday, November 7

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Damn Tall Buildings, The Twilight Sad, Boys Life and Juliana Hatfield.

Saturday, November 8

We’ll hear selections from the 1984 album by The Replacements, Let It Be, plus music from songs from David Byrne’s latest, Who Is The Sky?