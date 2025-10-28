Monday, October 27

Listen for selections from Believeyoume, the latest by the band Shiner plus selections from The Truth, the 2004 double album from Oklahoma City’s Traindodge.

Tuesday, October 28

We’ll hear music from The Life You Save, the new release by Flock of Dimes, as well as selections from Neko Case, The Autumn Defense, Guided By Voices, and more.

Wednesday, October 29

Listen for music from the latest album by Sudan Archives, The BPM, plus selections from Shiner’s latest, Believeyoume.

Thursday, October 30

We’ll hear music from the 1982 album Nebraska by Bruce Springsteen as well as music from the 1977 self-titled debut by the Suicide, which served as an inspiration to Springsteen while working on the Nebraska release.

Friday, October 31

It’s our Halloween special with music from Metallica, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Arthur Brown, and Jerry Reed.

Saturday, November 1

Tracks II is the recent box set from Bruce Springsteen, featuring a series of previously unreleased LPs covering a wide range of styles. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as the recent expanded edition of the Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention’s One Size Fits All.