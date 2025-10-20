Monday, October 20

Released in 2020, The Universe Inside is the seventh album from The Dream Syndicate. Recorded in one long improvisation at the end of sessions for the group’s previous LP, These Times, the members sculpted the lengthy piece into separate compositions, resulting in one of their most imaginative and far-reaching records to date. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Josh Ritter’s latest, I Believe In You, My Honeydew.

Tuesday, October 21

Balloon Balloon Balloon is the upcoming album from Sharp Pins, the project of Chicago-based musician Kai Slater. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as new music from Wednesday, The Mountain Goats, Bahamas, and more.

Wednesday, October 22

Listen for selections from singer-songwriter Joan Shelley’s Real Warmth record as well as music from Lenny Kravitz’s newly reissued recording, Circus.

Thursday, October 23

In 1978, The Cowsills began work on an album with acclaimed engineer Chuck Plotkin (Bruce Springsteen). When Plotkin had to leave to mix Springsteen’s Darkness on the Edge of Town, Val Garay stepped in to finish the sessions. The results were an album that would have held its own against recordings from Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, and Linda Ronstadt. Instead, the band failed to land a contract for the record and it disappeared altogether, with occasional releases of it turning up from time to time over the years. Now given official release by the Omnivore label, those sessions (titled The “Cocaine Drain” Album) features the original sequence as well as five bonus cuts. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Bear, the new release by Friendship Commanders.

Friday, October 24

Recorded live in 2015 at the LOCKN festival, Mad Dogs and Englishmen Revisited is a newly released re-creation of the classic Joe Cocker album Mad Dogs and Englishmen from Tedeschi Trucks Band with former Cocker keyboardist Leon Russell and former Cocker vocalist Rita Coolidge appearing on the set along with Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from the upcoming deluxe edition of the 1994 Black Crowes album Amorica.

Saturday, October 25

We’ll hear music from Don’t Get Lost, the new album from Social Cinema as well as selections from Out of the Grey by The Dream Syndicate.

