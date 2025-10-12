Thick, rich, delicious

Monday, October 13

We mark Canadian Thanksgiving with selections from Joni Mitchell, The Tragically Hip, Ron Sexsmith, Leonard Cohen, and Rush.

Tuesday, October 14

Listen for selections from the 1982 debut album by The Dream Syndicate, The Days of Wine and Roses, plus selections from the upcoming LP from Guided By Voices, Thick, Rich and Delicious.

Wednesday, October 15

We’ll hear music from Bruce Springsteen’s stark 1982 album Nebraska as well as music from the new live album from Beat, featuring Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Steve Vai, and Danny Carey.

Thursday, October 16

Reflections is the new release from longtime Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon. We’ll hear music from that LP on this episode as well as music from Mike Keneally’s acoustic-driven Wooden Smoke.

Friday, October 17

Listen for selections from Leadbetter Heights, the 1995 debut album from Kenny Wayne Shepherd, as well as music from Amorica, the 1994 release from The Black Crowes.

Saturday, October 18

We’ll hear music from Getting Killed, the new critically acclaimed album from Geese as well as selections from The Dream Syndicate’s How Did I Find Myself Here? album.

