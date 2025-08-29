Knowledge, fools, thieves

Monday, September 1

We celebrate Labor Day with selections from Los Lobos, The Replacements, R.E.M., Sam Cooke, Split Lip Rayfield, and Kirk Rundstrom.

Tuesday, September 2

Formed in 1970, the English band Gentle Giant became a central act within that decade’s progressive rock movement. Fusing elements of folk, soul, jazz and classical idioms (including parts borrowed from medieval music), the group consistently explored new territory with each release. In 1977, the band issued their sole live album, Playing The Fool,which was reissued in 2025 as Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience, allowing listeners to experience a full concert experience from the era. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Simon Dupree and The Big Sound, which featured Gentle Giant founders Phil, Ray, and Derek Shulman and, for a time, a keyboardist named Reginald Dwight, who would soon change his name to Elton John.

Wednesday, September 3

That Wasn’t A Dream is the second album from producer/musician Blake Mills (Lucy Dacus, John Legend) and legendary bassist Pino Palladino (The Who, Jeff Beck) we’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as selections from Blue Reminder, the latest by Hand Habits.

Thursday, September 4

Listen for selections from The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat, the 2023 album from Mike Keneally as well as selections from Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) from Radiohead.

Friday, September 5

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Dar Williams, Ron Sexsmith, Modern Nature, Sometimes On Sunday, and Street Eaters.

Saturday, September 6

Listen for selections from The Clearing, the new release by Wolf Alice, and from Hangover Terrace, the latest by Ron Sexsmith.

