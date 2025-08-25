Steps, lines, and standing on the edge

Monday, August 25

Since its inception in the early 1990s, Sloan has been one of Canada’s most prolific and esteemed bands. The group recently announced its latest effort, Based on the Best Seller. We’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Straight Line Was a Lie, the new release by New Zealand’s The Beths.

Tuesday, August 26

Released in 2021, Engine of Hell is the fifth album from singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle. Notable for its emphasis on acoustic instrumentation and often relying on a guitar and Rundle’s voice, the record chronicles the aftermath of a divorce and extreme mental health struggles. Listen for music from it as well as selections from Marissa Nadler’s 2025 album New Radiations.

Wednesday, August 27

We’ll hear music from the latest album by Indigo de Souza, Precipice, plus new music from Wednesday, Kurt Vile, Pile, Cass McCombs, and Social Cinema.

Thursday, August 28

Lunar Phase is the latest album from Deep Blue Something. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode as well as music from Bear, the upcoming release by Nashville’s Friendship Commanders.

Friday, August 29

Released in 1989, In Step was fourth studio album by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble. Having initially wowed audiences early in his career with his showmanship and guitar playing, Vaughan was heavily addicted to drugs and alcohol and just a few short years after his first album with Double Trouble, critics were saying in increasing numbers that Vaughan had run out of creative steam. In the late ‘80s, he dedicated himself to sobriety and, with In Step, released his most cohesive and coherent album. A little over a year after the record’s release Vaughan would die in a helicopter crash in East Troy, Wisconsin, shortly before the arrival of his final studio recording, a record he made with his brother Jimmie, titled Family Style. We’ll hear selections from both albums on this episode of the show.

Saturday, August 30

We’ll hear selections from The Vivian Line, the 2023 LP from Ron Sexsmith as well as selections from The Heat Warps, the latest by Modern Nature.

