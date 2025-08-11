More songs about cities and war

Monday, August 11

Released in 1978, Bloody Tourists, was the sixth album from the British band 10cc. The album is notable for the inclusion of the song “Dreadlock Holiday.” Inspired by vacations bandmembers had taken in Jamaica and Barbados, the song is seen as some as subtle critique of British colonialism and as is often the case with 10cc material, blends accomplished musicianship with a sense of humor. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Wise Men Never Try from Maria Elena Silva. The collection finds the Chicago-based musician interpreting classics such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “All of Me” and “The Night We Called It A Day.”

Tuesday, August 12

Released in 1974, The Original Soundtrack is the third album from 10cc and notable for the inclusion of the haunting, bossa nova influenced song “I’m Not In Love” and the ambitious "Une nuit a Paris" (“One Night in Paris”). We’ll hear selections from that release plus music from Wise Men Never Try Vol. II by Maria Elena Silva, a recording comprised of songs written during the American Civil War.

Wednesday, August 13

Gina Birch was a founding member of the post-punk band The Raincoats. The band recorded three albums before disbanding in 1984 but reformed a decade later after interest in their music was renewed, thanks in part to the support of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain. We’ll hear music from the debut recording by The Raincoats, a 1979 self-titled release, as well as Birch’s sophomore solo effort 2025’s Trouble.

Thursday, August 14

Released in 1970, In Rock marked the studio debut for Deep Purple’s classic Mark II lineup, featuring drummer Ian Paice, keyboardist Jon Lord, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and newcomers Ian Gillan (vocals) and Roger Glover (bass). Despite not containing an obvious hit single the record remains a fan favorite and features the classic “Child In Time,” featured in the latest season of the show Stranger Things. We’ll hear music from In Rock on this episode as well as selections from The Butterfly Ball and The Grasshopper’s Feast, a 1974 rock opera written by Glover and featuring appearances from members of Deep Purple as well as Rainbow and Judas Priest.

Friday, August 15

Truth Is is the latest LP from Carolyn Wonderland. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode as well as music from Million Voices Whisper from Warren Haynes.

Saturday, August 16

Released in 1978, More Songs About Buildings and Food was the second LP from Talking Heads and featured the band’s first hit, a cover of Al Green’s “Take Me To The River.” We’ll hear selections from the newly expanded edition of that recording as well as music from David Byrne’s upcoming LP with Ghost Train Orchestra, Who Is The S