Treasure, tragedy, and threats

Monday, August 4

Released in 2020, Kingdom in My Mind remains a beloved album by The Wood Brothers despite the Nashville trio being unable to fully support it with live shows upon its release. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode as well as music from Indigo De Souza’s latest, Precipice.

Tuesday, August 5

Corey Hanson may be best known as frontman of the psychedelic rock band Wand but he’s just released a new album titled I Love People that recalls the spirit of ‘70s artists such as Steely Dan and Jackson Browne while chronicling the complications of contemporary life. We’ll hear selections from that effort on this episode as well as music from Treasure Pool, the new effort by Freezing Cold.

Wednesday, August 6

Headlights is the new album and major label debut from Alex G. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode plus music from Devendra Banhart’s freak folk masterpiece, 2005’s Cripple Crow.

Thursday, August 7

Holger Czukay was a co-founding member of the German band Can, known as one of the pioneers of the Krautrock genre. In 1979, he released his second solo album, Movies, which featured the other members of the newly disbanded Can. The music taps into Czukay’s love of African rhythms, electronic loops and other sonic manipulations that would become known as sampling. We’ll hear selections from Movies on this episode as well as music from David Byrne and Brian Eno’s 1981 recording My Life In The Bush of Ghosts, which was heavily inspired by Czukay’s Movies and would itself set the template for recordings by King Crimson and Talking Heads.

Friday, August 8

Frank Hannon is best known as one of the founding members of the multiplatinum rock band Tesla. In 2024, Hannon’s father-in-law Richard “Dickey” Betts, formerly of the Allman Brothers Band, died after suffering from various long-term health illnesses. Shortly thereafter, Hannon and his wife had to evacuate Florida in the wake of back-to-back hurricanes. As they returned to their longtime home in California, the couple lost a beloved horse. Overwhelmed by the events, Hannon retreated to his attic, grabbed a favorite guitar and played some of the most emotionally-charged music he’d ever created—all into his cell phone. This September, he’ll release the results of those sessions, an album titled Reflections.We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode of the show as well as music from Blues Summit, the new release by the Devon Allman Project, which features appearances from Jimmy Hall and Robert Randolph.

Saturday, August 9

New Threats from the Soul is the new, critically acclaimed album from Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode as well as music from Bleeds, the upcoming release from Wednesday.

