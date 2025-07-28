Joy in failure and a magnified past

Monday, July 28:

Moisturizer is the new release from the British duo Wet Leg. The recording expands on the humor and exuberance heard on their 2022 self-titled effort and further establishes their musical diversity. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode of the show as well as selections from Joy In Repetition, the new effort from Hot Chip.

Tuesday, July 29:

Listen for music from Never Enough, the new release from the band Turnstile as well as selections from BC Camplight’s A Sober Conversation.

Wednesday, July 30:

Long before the album Nevermind took the world by storm in 1991, Patrick Campbell-Lyons and Greek Alex Spyropoulos were two immigrants who met in London during the summer of 1966. The pair dubbed themselves Nirvana and recorded consistently ambitious and high-minded music until 1971, amassing sessions with members of bands such as Spooky Tooth and Mott The Hoople as well as producers such as Tony Visconti (Thin Lizzy, David Bowie) and Chris Thomas (The Beatles, Pink Floyd). A new 12-disc box set celebrating the group, titled The Show Must Go On: The Complete Collection will arrive this fall. We’ll hear selections from some key moments in the duo’s career on this episode as well as selections from Fantastic Planet, the 1996 album from the band Failure.

Thursday, July 31:

We celebrate Uncommon Instrument Day with music from Split Lip Rayfield, Buke and Gase, Harry Partch, Beach Boys, Radiohead, and The Hooters.

Friday, August 1:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Hot Chip, Sun June, Hand Habits, Adrian Sherwood, The Dream Syndicate, and more.

Saturday, August 2:

Every Time You Lose Your Mind is the recent documentary covering the career of the band Failure, which released three groundbreaking albums between 1992 and 1996, flirted with mainstream success and then disbanded amid internal squabbles and struggles with drug addiction. The band has made three additional albums since reuniting in 2014 and claiming a whole new fanbase. We’ll hear selections from their 1994 sophomore release, Magnified, plus music from Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s 2003, LP Take Them On, On Your Own which was partially mixed by Failure co-founder Ken Andrews.

