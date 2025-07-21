Crooked rain, crashing dreams, and a teenage symphony to God

Monday, July 21:

Released in 1985, Crashing Dream was the sophomore album from the Los Angeles band The Rain Parade. Although the record was neither a commercial nor critical success upon release its reputation has endured in the 40 years since then. The LP was reissued earlier this year in deluxe format. We’ll hear music from it on this episode of the show as well as selections from Beelzebubba, the 1988 release from The Dead Milkmen, notable for the inclusion of the song “Punk Rock Girl.”

Tuesday, July 22:

Pavements is new film that explores the career of the band Pavement. In the picture, the band is celebrated through the making of a jukebox musical, a high budget Hollywood documentary, and a museum that houses everything from vodka ads featuring artwork from the group’s 1995 LP Wowee Zowee to a toenail belonging to original drummer Gary Young. We’ll hear music from the 1994 album by Pavement, Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain, which captures the group at its peak, as well as selections from Bee Thousand from Guided By Voices, also released in 1994.

Wednesday, July 23:

Ripped and Torn is the debut album from Chicago’s Lifeguard. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode plus music by Velvet Crush from the 1994 recording Teenage Symphonies to God.

Thursday, July 24:

The Collapse of Everything is the upcoming release by legendary English producer Adrian Sherwood. Though the record is firmly rooted in the dub music which Sherwood is best known for, the compositions intersect with multiple genres and features appearances from luminaries such as Brian Eno and Doug Wimbish. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Public Image Ltd.’s 1981 release, The Flowers of Romance, which bandmember Keith Levene called “probably the least commercial record ever delivered to a record company.”

Friday, July 25:

Listen for selections from At Delmark, the latest recording from Chicago musician Johnny Iguana, as well as music from Blue & Lonesome, the 2016 LP from The Rolling Stones.

Saturday, July 26:

Neon Cowgirl is the new album from singer-songwriter Tami Neilson and showcases her ability to move between soul, country, and Americana. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode of the show as well as a recent conversation with Neilson and music from Willie Nelson, Nicole Atkins, Crowded House, The Tragically Hip, and Roy Orbison.

