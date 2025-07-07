Maximum cheepnis

Monday, July 7:

Though many rock musicians have written autobiographies and memoirs, David Lowery, of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, was reluctant to do so. Instead, he wrote a series of songs that comprise his latest album, Fathers, Sons and Brothers. On it, Lowery explores family history, the best three years Cracker had in its career, and his sobriety. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from The Black Dog and The Wandering Boy, the latest by James McMurtry.

Tuesday, July 8:

Released in 1989, Up To Here is the debut album from Canada’s The Tragically Hip. Recorded at the legendary Ardent Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, the LP was produced by Don Smith. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as music from BC Camplight, Winter, and more.

Wednesday, July 9:

Heathen Spirituals is the latest release from Thor & Friends, the project spearheaded by Thor Harris (Swans). We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Bleeds, the upcoming album from the group Wednesday.

Thursday, July 10:

Released in 1991, Road Apples was the sophomore album from Canada’s The Tragically Hip. The LP is notable for the inclusion of several Hip classics including “Little Bones” and “Three Pistols” as well as the ballad “Fiddler’s Green.” The song takes its name from English maritime folklore, describing a place where sailors who had a half century or more at sea would go after they died. Tragically Hip vocalist Gord Downie wrote the song for his five-year-old nephew who died during the making of the album after surgery to repair a congenital heart defect. Despite being a beloved song in the group’s output, the band rarely performed it live. We’ll hear it and other selections from Road Apples on this episode of the show as well as music from Late Great, the new recording from Laura Stevenson.

Friday, July 11:

Room on The Porch is the second album from Taj Mahal and Keb Mo’. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from At Delmark, the new release from Chicago-based musician Johnny Iguana.

Saturday, July 12:

In 1973 and 1974, Frank Zappa was on a remarkable creative streak and had formed one of his most formidable live bands. Although membership would fluctuate in that time, a few core members remained consistent, particularly vocalist and saxophonist Napolean Murphy Brock, keyboardist and vocalist George Duke, percussionist Ruth Underwood, and drummer Chester Thompson. Those players, along with bassist Tom Fowler and guitarist Jeff Simmons and Zappa entered their Los Angeles rehearsal space on June 21, 1974, to record a television special that never aired. Now issued as Cheaper Than Cheep, the audio/visual combo release finds the group performing several pieces that were standards from the era, including “Inca Roads,” “Village of the Sun” and “RDNZL” as well as early Mothers of Invention material such as “Let’s Make The Water Turn Black,” “How Could I Be Such A Fool” and “Oh No.” We’ll hear music from Cheaper Than Cheep on this episode as well as music from Made In Japan, the 1972 live recording from Deep Purple, which will receive a fiftieth anniversary deluxe reissue later this year.

