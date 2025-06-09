Strawberries, squawks and wave

Monday, June 9:

Squawk! is the new album from New York City’s SAVAK. We’ll hear selection from that as well as music from E.L.F., the latest from Dew Claw.

Tuesday, June 10:

Formed in Brisbane, Australia in 1977, The Go-Betweens spotlighted the writing partnership between Robert Forster and Grant McLennan, which lasted until the group parted ways in in 1989. The pair reactivated the group in 2000 and continued until McLennan’s death in 2006. Although the band never had major chart success in the United States they were embraced by a small but loyal following that celebrated albums such as 1988’s 16 Lovers Lane. We’ll hear selections from that album on this episode as well as from Forster’s latest, Strawberries.

Wednesday, June 11:

Instant Holograms on Metal Film is the first album in 15 years from French-English band Stereolab. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Hayden Pedigo’s I’ll Be Waving as You Drive Away.

Thursday, June 12:

Planting by the Signs is the latest release from singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the latest by Garbage, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light.

Friday, June 13:

Listen for music from Paper Doll, the latest release from Samantha Fish, as well as selections from the soundtrack to the hit film Sinners.

Saturday, June 14:

Lemon Drop Hammer is the new release from North Carolina’s Secret Monkey Weekend. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from The Face of 68, the latest by Peter Holsapple.