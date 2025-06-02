Cobras, machines, and a surprise party

Monday, June 2

Instant Holograms on Metal Film is the first album from English-French rock band Stereolab and features compositions written by the band’s longtime writing team of Timothy Gane and Laetitia Sadier. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Anatomy, the latest album from British filmmaker and composer Sally Potter.

Tuesday, June 3

Released in 1999, Cobra and Phases Group Play Voltage in the Milky Night is the sixth album from Stereolab produced by the band with John McEntire (Tortoise, The Sea and Cake) and Jim O’ Rourke (solo, Sonic Youth). Listen for music from that effort as well as selections from The Surprise Party, the recent release from Andhi & The O’Neills, a group based in New York’s creatively fertile Hudson Valley.

Wednesday, June 4

When Reeves Gabrels met David Bowie during the latter’s 1987 Glass Spider Tour, he didn’t initially mention that he was a musician. Gabrels’ then-wife, Sara Terry was serving as a publicist for the tour and he’d largely come along to spend time in her world. Bowie and Gabrels became fast friends and later collaborators, launching the band Tin Machine with Hunt and Tony Sales (the sons of comedian Soupy Sales). When Tin Machine came to an end after two albums and an EP, Gabrels and Bowie continued their working relationship, co-writing and recording several albums throughout the 1990s. When Gabrels left the Bowie camp at the end of that decade as the guitarist pursued a solo career and other collaborations, eventually joining The Cure around 2011. We’ll celebrate Gabrels’ birthday on this episode as well as hearing music from Stereolab, Boards of Canada and Kansas composer Von Hansen.

Thursday, June 5

Formed by brother Steven and Jeff McDonald, the band Redd Kross is the subject of a new documentary from Andrew Reich. The film chronicles the unique relationship the McDonald brothers have with each other and music while touching on their flirtations with mainstream success, an extensive hiatus and Steven’s abduction in his teen years. We’ll hear selections from the 1984 Redd Kross covers EP Teen Babes From Monsanto as well as music from the one and only release by Hindu Love Gods, which brought together members of R.E.M. and singer-songwriter Warren Zevon.

Friday, June 6

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Buick Audra’s new album, Adult Child, music from Pretty Rude’s Ripe, and selections from upcoming releases by James McMurtry, Pulp, and Chris Stamey.

Saturday, June 7

We’ll hear music from The Surprise Party, the recent release from Andhi & The O’Neills as well as selections from Tall Tales, the recent LP from Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke, and from Sufjan Stevens’ newly reissued album, Carrie & Lowell.

