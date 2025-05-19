Songs for the almost summertime

Monday, May 19:

Conceived as a song cycle about a summer’s day and produced by Todd Rundgren, XTC’s Skylarking may stand as the Swindon, England trio’s most beloved album. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Big Star’s Third.

Tuesday, May 20:

Listen for selections from Ezra Furman’s Goodbye Small Head and music from Unwed Sailor’s Mute The Charm.

Wednesday, May 21:

We’ll hear new music from Stereolab, S.G. Goodman, Thalia Zedek Band, and Mekons.

Thursday, May 22:

Listen for selections from the new self-titled album by Dropsonic and songs from Adult Child, the release by Buick Audra.

Friday, May 23:

Strike Up the Band is the latest album from Little Feat. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as new selections from Samantha Fish, Warren Haynes and GA-20.

Saturday, May 24:

We mark the birthday of Bob Dylan with selections from his body of work as well as covers of his songs from Bonnie Raitt, Jerry Garcia Band, and more.

