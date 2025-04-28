Cruel entertainment, happy songs

Monday, April 28

Released in 1971, L.A. Woman was the sixth studio release from The Doors. At odds with their longtime producer Paul Rothchild and weary from vocalist Jim Morrison’s ongoing legal struggles, the quartet retreated to their Los Angeles rehearsal space with engineer Bruce Botnick, focusing on a rawer, more blues-driven sound. In addition to the titular track and “Riders on the Storm,” which Rothchild had dismissed as “cocktail music,” the LP features material such as “Been Down So Long” and “Hyacinth House” that provides listeners with a window into Morrison’s state of mind during those sessions. Released in April of 1971, it became the singer’s final album as he died in Paris in July of that year. We’ll hear selections from L.A. Woman on this episode of the show as well as music from Benmont Tench’s new release, The Melancholy Season.

Tuesday, April 29

We celebrate Willie Nelson’s birthday with selections from throughout his career, including collaborations with Asleep At The Wheel, Ray Charles and Ray Price.

Wednesday, April 30

We celebrate International Jazz Day with an hour of jazz renditions of Black Sabbath classics followed by music from Robert Glasper, Herbie Hancock, and more.

Thursday, May 1

Listen for selections from Slaughter, the debut album from Yasmin Nur as well as selections from Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill’s Long After The Fire.

Friday, May 2

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Stereolab, Von Hansen, Rachel Brooke, The Black Watch, and Born Ruffians.

Saturday, May 3

We’ll hear music from the upcoming self-titled album by Atlanta, Georgia’s Dropsonic, the band’s first new material in over a decade as well as selections from the latest by Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Unwed Sailor, Cruel Entertainment.

