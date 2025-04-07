Celebrating Steve Howe and counting the grey

Monday, April 7

Listen for selections from It Still Moves, the 2003 album from My Morning Jacket. We’ll also hear new music from Buick Audra, Drunken Prayer, Thalia Zedek Band, and a song from Phish’s 1994 release Hoist.

Tuesday, April 8

We celebrate the birthday of Steve Howe, longtime guitarist with English progressive rock band Yes. We’ll hear selections from Howe’s time with that group as well as music from his time with bands such as Tomorrow and Asia, guest turns on releases from acts such as Queen, and collaborations with his sons Dylan and Virgil.

Wednesday, April 9

We’ll hear the first single from the upcoming album by Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Unwed Sailor, Cruel Entertainment, music from Sparks, Yasmin Nur, Keo & Them, and from Lucy Dacus’s new release, Forever Is A Feeling.

Thursday, April 10

Listen for music from Lucy Dacus’s 2021 release, Home Video, plus selections from Ezra Furman, Panda Bear, Will Johnson, and Bob Mould.

Friday, April 11

The Sound of Muscle Shoals is the new release from Mike Farris. We’ll hear music from that as well new songs from Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Buddy Rush, Samantha Fish, and Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band.

Saturday, April 12

We’ll hear live music from the Grateful Dead via a July 1984 performance in Berkley, California, including an early version of the group’s sole Top 40 hit, “Touch of Grey.” We’ll also get to music from Sarah Mary Chadwick, My Morning Jacket, and Madi Laughlin.

