Gods, fools, and a long, strange trip

Monday, March 31

Gary Louris is a longtime member of the band The Jayhawks but the Ohio native has just released his latest solo album, Dark Country. We’ll hear selections from that as well as new music from Panda Bear, Benmont Tench, and Sunny War.

Tuesday, April 1

It’s April Fools’ Day and we’ll hear music from Patti Smith, Led Zeppelin, Rufus Wainwright, and The Impressions among others.

Wednesday, April 2

The Music Never Stopped is new archival release from the Grateful Dead, featuring selections culled from a new massive 60-CD box set titled Enjoying the Ride and featuring performances captured between 1969 and 1994. We’ll hear cuts from The Music Never Stopped taken from a July, 1984 performance in Berkley, California plus songs from Lucy Dacus’ new release, Forever Is A Feeling.

Thursday, April 3

Long After The Fire is the new release from Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill. Cowsill grew up playing in his family’s band The Cowsills and later served as drummer in The Beach Boys. Peterson was a founding member of The Bangles and later played alongside Cowsill in The Continental Drifters. Listen for selections from that release as well as music from It Still Moves, the 2003 album by Kentucky’s My Morning Jacket.

Friday, April 4

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from the upcoming release by Unwed Sailor, Cruel Entertainment, a song from the sophomore effort by Museum of Light, plus new songs from the Thalia Zedek Band, Sparks, RxGhost, and Yasmin Nur.

Saturday, April 5

Produced by Talking Heads keyboardist Jerry Harrison, God Shuffled His Feet was the second album from Canadian group Crash Test Dummies. Inspired by the poetry of T.S. Eliot as well as vocalist and primary songwriter Brad Roberts’ struggles with severe asthma and writer’s block, the LP blends a variety of genres on a series of songs that often move between the frightening and the humorous. We’ll hear music from that 1993 recording plus selections from Paul Westerberg’s Stereo release.

