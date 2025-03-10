Matinees, arcades, and the front porch

Monday, March 10

Musicians Patrick Leonard and Kevin Gilbert worked on recordings by some of the biggest pop stars of the ‘80s including Michael Jackson and Madonna. In 1990 they released the sole studio album from the project Toy Matinee, which drew upon their love of sophisticated pop along with a sometimes cynical view of the world. Featuring songs that focused on the seedier sides of celebrity culture to a celebration of artist Salvador Dali and a poignant exploration of childhood trauma, the record didn’t race to the top of the charts. When the group broke up, Leonard and Gilbert went their separate ways. In 1995, the latter issued the daring album Thud, featuring players he’d known through Toy Matinee and his work with ex-girlfriend Sheryl Crow. As he’d done with Toy Matinee, Gilbert explored a wide range of topics (from cultural trauma and racism to the vapid nature of love songs) and emerged with an LP that stands as a classic of its era. Unfortunately, it would be the last recording Gilbert would complete in his lifetime as he died in early 1996. We’ll hear selections from both these releases on this episode of the show as well as music from Taj Mahal with Keb Mo, Bob Mould, and Superchunk.

Tuesday, March 11

Released in 1984, Zen Arcade was the second album from Hüsker Dü. A double LP (something largely unheard of in punk rock circles at the time), the record tells the story of a young man who leaves an abusive home, seeking solace in the military, religion, then falls into despair after the death of a lover (perhaps a thinly veiled reference to AIDS). The LP received wide critical acclaim upon its release and remains a beloved punk rock classic, featuring no fewer than three Hüsker Dü classics, “Never Talking To You Again,” “Chartered Trips” and “Something I Learned Today.” We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from former Hüsker Dü member Bob Mould’s newest release, Here We Go Crazy.

Wednesday, March 12

Released in 1990, Time’s Up was the sophomore album from New York City’s Living Colour. Expanding on the band’s hard-edged sound and lyrical explorations of Black history and culture, the record features guest appearances from Queen Latifah, Little Richard, Doug E. Fresh, and others. The album blends frequently disparate music elements into a series of songs that capture the eclecticism and fast-paced nature of the times through thought-provoking analysis of issues such as AIDS, romantic relationships, and racism. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Gently, the new release from Wichita-based singer-songwriter Madi Laughlin.

Thursday, March 13

A founding member of the influential shoegaze/dream pop band Lush, Miki Berenyi recently formed the Miki Berenyi Trio, which will issue its debut LP this spring. Titled Tripla the recording offers a fresh set of songs that feature many of the elements fans have come to love about Berenyi’s music. We’ll hear selections from Tripla as well as music from Spooky, the 1992 debut album from Lush.

Friday, March 14

Released in 2019, Oklahoma is the fourteenth studio album from blues/Americana musician Keb Mo’. Featuring guest appearances from Roseanne Cash, Taj Mahal, and Robert Randolph, the record received a Grammy for Best Americana Album. Listen for selections from that release as well as the first single from the upcoming sophomore collaborative effort between Keb Mo’ and Taj Mahal, Room On The Porch. We’ll also hear new music from Samantha Fish and music from Tall, Dark, and Handsome, from Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men.

Saturday, March 15

We mark the Ides of March with a wide range of selection about betrayal and deceit from Allman Brothers Band, Bob Dylan, U2, The Del-Lords, and a stripped down take on an Iron Maiden classic.

