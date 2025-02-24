Drifters, grifters, destinations

Monday, February 24

Listen for selections from The Face of ’68, the upcoming LP by Peter Holsapple, plus new music from former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench from his upcoming effort The Melancholy Season. We’ll also hear from Ron Sexsmith, Peter Gabriel, and Bonnie “Prince” Billy featuring country music legend John Anderson.

Tuesday, February 25

Nanocluster, Vol.3 is the new release from Immersion, the duo comprised of Colin Newman (Wire, Githead) and Malka Spiegel (Minimal Compact, Githead). Each volume has found the duo working with admired collaborators. This time they’ve paired with American ambient country outfit SUSS. Listen for selections from this new recording as well as music from Bob Mould’s soon-to-be-released album Here We Go Crazy. We’ll also hear from Mould as a member of the band Sugar via the LP Copper Blue and get to selections from Alex Chilton, Manic Street Preachers and Japanese Breakfast.

Wednesday, February 26

Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses is the upcoming memoir from musician Peter Wolf. Wolf served as vocalist for the J. Geils Band from 1967 until 1983, a period when the group was at its commercial peak. The group later reunited albeit without its classic lineup and eventually without Geils in the ranks before disbanding for good in 2015. We’ll hear music from Blow Your Face Out, the 1976 live album from the J. Geils Band as well as selections from Wolf’s acclaimed 2002 release Sleepless, which features appearances from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Geils Band harmonicist Magic Dick.

Thursday, February 27

The Destination is the latest release from former Spandau Ballet member Gary Kemp. Featuring some of his most personal songs to date the record also features contributions from former Pink Floyd bassist Guy Pratt, who serves as Kemp’s cohost on the podcast Rockonteurs and bandmate in Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secretes, which focuses on the music of early Pink Floyd. In addition to music from Kemp’s recording we’ll hear music from the Saucerful of Secrets 2020 in concert recording, Live At The Roundhouse.

Friday, February 28

We’ll hear selections from Live at Antone’s Nightclub from blues legend James Cotton as well as music from John Lee Hooker’s It Serve You Right To Suffer.

Saturday, March 1

No Fun In The Chrysalis is the brand-new album from Eau Claire, Wisconsin’s Them Coulee Boys. We’ll hear selections from that effort as well as a conversation with the band’s Beau Janke and Soren Staff in the second hour. We’ll also feature music from DL Rossi, Immersion with SUSS, DL Rossi, Teddy Thompson.

